One-off Women's Test: India on verge of historic win

Player performances

India's batters did well on Day 3

India's batters dominated the game, with overnight batter Yastika Bhatia becoming the first woman to score a Test century at Lord's. Smriti Mandhana, who was unbeaten on 69 at stumps on Day 2, perished early for 70 on Day 3. Richa Ghosh (50*) did well and took India to 341/7d. England's best bowler was left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who took three wickets in the first innings and five in the second. After dismissing Shafali Verma on Day 2, she picked 4 wickets today.