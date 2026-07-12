One-off Women's Test: India on verge of historic win
What's the story
India are on the verge of a historic victory over England in the ongoing Women's Test at Lord's. The hosts ended day three at 130/6, chasing a world-record target of 457 runs. England suffered early blows with Tammy Beaumont dismissed for a golden duck and Heather Knight out for just 13 runs. Both players are set to retire from international cricket after this match.
Match overview
England require 327 more runs to win
England's batting crumbled under pressure, with captain Nat Sciver-Brunt dismissed for 11 and Maia Bouchier out for just two runs. However, Amy Jones (52 not out) and Mady Villiers (26) put up a resistance with a sixth-wicket partnership of 67 runs from 105 balls. Despite this, India is expected to wrap up the match quickly on day four, having already secured a massive victory over England in Navi Mumbai in 2023 by 347 runs.
Player performances
India's batters did well on Day 3
India's batters dominated the game, with overnight batter Yastika Bhatia becoming the first woman to score a Test century at Lord's. Smriti Mandhana, who was unbeaten on 69 at stumps on Day 2, perished early for 70 on Day 3. Richa Ghosh (50*) did well and took India to 341/7d. England's best bowler was left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who took three wickets in the first innings and five in the second. After dismissing Shafali Verma on Day 2, she picked 4 wickets today.
Match analysis
Summary of England's innings so far
England's batting woes continued as they lost their first five wickets for just 59 runs in less than 20 overs. Beaumont was bowled out for a golden duck by India's Kranti Gaud, while Knight was caught behind off an inside edge. Sciver-Brunt (11) was also dismissed after attempting to sweep Sneh Rana, one ball after overturning an lbw decision.