NZC grants duo permission to coach in PSL: Details here

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has given its assistant coaches, Luke Ronchi and Jacob Oram, the green light to take up coaching roles with Islamabad United in the 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL). The tournament is scheduled to start on March 26. While Ronchi will be the head coach of the franchise, Oram will serve as one of his assistants. Here's more.

Scheduling conflict Ronchi, Oram's PSL stint won't hamper BLACKCAPS: Mike Sandle The PSL's schedule, which runs until early May, clashes with the national team's upcoming series against South Africa and a tour of Bangladesh. NZC's performance manager Mike Sandle explained that the board supports Ronchi and Oram in their pursuit of these coaching opportunities. He believes it will not only benefit them personally but also contribute to the team's growth in the long run.

Words 'A great chance to further their coaching experience' "This is a great chance for Luke and Jake to further their coaching experience and grow their skills outside of the New Zealand cricket environment," Sandle said to reporters. "Just like our players, our coaches are in demand around the world and we believe Luke and Jake will not only personally benefit from their time at the PSL, but they will also be able to bring back knowledge and IP that can aid the BLACKCAPS and NZC in the future."

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