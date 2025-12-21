Why is Kobbie Mainoo not included in Manchester United's squad?

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo will miss Sunday's Premier League match against Aston Villa due to an injury. The news was confirmed by Man United boss Ruben Amorim, who revealed that Mainoo picked up the injury during Saturday's training session. "He went to the doctor," Amorim told Sky Sports. "He got something in his calf." Here are further details.

Injury update Amorim addresses Mainoo's injury and future prospects Amorim said they would assess the injury but confirmed that Mainoo would miss the game against Aston Villa. He expressed disappointment over the timing of the injury, saying it was unfortunate for both the team and Mainoo himself. "These are reminders that we need to focus on everything we can control and leave the rest to destiny," he added.

Twitter Post Mainoo! 🚨❌ Kobbie Mainoo, out against Aston Villa and not even on the bench due to a small injury suffered yesterday. pic.twitter.com/vGk0JaS6Zw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 21, 2025

Transfer speculation Future at Manchester United uncertain for Mainoo Despite his injury, Amorim is hopeful about Mainoo's recovery in the coming weeks. However, there are speculations that he could leave Manchester United in the January transfer window due to limited playing time under Amorim. The midfielder has not started a Premier League game this season and has made just 11 appearances off the bench.

Clarification Amorim clarifies stance on Mainoo's half-brother's actions Amorim also clarified that the t-shirt worn by Mainoo's half-brother Jordan Mainoo-Hames during United's 4-4 draw with Bournemouth at Old Trafford, would not affect team selection. The t-shirt read 'Free Kobbie Mainoo.' "No, it wasn't Kobbie who was wearing the t-shirt," Amorim told reporters. "He's not going to start because of the t-shirt but he's not going to the bench because of it either."

Information Amorim feels Mainoo needs to fight for his place Speaking to reporters, Amorim said, "Kobbie Mainoo needs to fight for his job. I think that is not a bad thing to be on the bench of Man United at 20 years old. I remember Ronaldo was on the bench, sometimes Rooney, Veron... I remember the history of Manchester United and nobody didn't fall."

Man United Man United squad thin due to injuries and other reasons Manchester United are thin in their options with regular first team players missing. Defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire are nursing injuries. Midfielder Casemiro is out with suspension and now Mainoo too is missing with a minor injury. The likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are away on AFCON duties.