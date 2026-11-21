Manchester City are winless in four Premier League matches: Stats
What's the story
Manchester City managed to secure their first Premier League point in over a month as they drew 1-1 against Fulham. The match ended City's record of 20 consecutive wins over Fulham in all competitions, marking their first failure to beat them since 2011. Oscar Bobb's run through City's defense led to Rodrigo Muniz scoring the opener for Fulham with a well-placed shot into the top corner. However, City later found a way to force a draw.
Match highlights
How did the match pan out?
Erling Haaland had a goal disallowed after his header was saved by Bernd Leno, who still had his hands on the ball when the striker bundled it across the line.
In the second half, midfielder Elliott Anderson leveled with a stunning first-time strike from outside the box after Fulham had cleared a corner.
The midfielder was one of City's most dangerous attacking players during this match.
Game dynamics
City end 3-match losing streak
Despite having more chances than Fulham, City couldn't find a winner. Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Bobb, Muniz, and Calvin Bassey with brilliant saves.
Anderson's equalizer was his first Premier League goal for City but they still couldn't secure a victory.
The match ended their losing streak in the league after three consecutive defeats, while Fulham extended their unbeaten run to five matches under Alvaro Arbeloa.
Information
A look at the points table
City are now winless in four Premier League games. Enzo Maresca's side lost three successive league games before this. After 11 matches, City remain third (W7 D1 L3). City have 22 points under their belt. Fulham are placed 14th and are on a five-game unbeaten run (W2 D5 L4).
Do you know?
Here are the match stats
City dominated possession (58.5%). From 15 shots, Maresca's men managed 3 shots on target. Fulham had four shots on target from 5 attempts. Hosts City created 2 big chances and had 40 touches in the opposition box.
Opta stats
Contrasting records for Fulham
Fulham avoided defeat against City for the first time since September 2011 in all competitions.
Notably, Fulham ended the longest ever winning streak one team has had against another in English football (20 matches).
Fulham have now dropped 10 points from winning positions in the Premier League 2026-27 season.
Interestingly, only Brentford (11) have dropped more.
City`
City have conceded in nine consecutive games across competitions
As per Opta, City have conceded in nine consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since December 2019 (10), while they have also shipped in the opening goal in four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since April 2012 (5).
City remain unbeaten in 15 Premier League games against sides from London (W10 D5) since a 2-0 defeat to Spurs in August 2025.
City have now trailed at half-time in four consecutive Premier League games for only the third time, after October 1995 and April 2006.