Manchester United to back Mauricio Pochettino in January transfer window
What's the story
Manchester United's head coach Mauricio Pochettino is set to be supported in the upcoming January transfer window. The club hopes to address its poor start to the season by strengthening three key positions: left-back, center-back, and forward, as per Sky Sports News. Despite their current league position not reflecting their expectations, the club acknowledges that they could have done more to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window.
Strategic planning
Shift in strategy for Manchester United
Former head coach Michael Carrick had already planned for the upcoming window before his sacking last month.
However, Pochettino will now be consulted in the coming weeks and will have a say in potential recruits for January.
This strategic shift is aimed at improving Manchester United's performance after their worst start to a league season in 40 years.
Defensive reinforcements
Fulham's Calvin Bassey and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite center-back options
For the center-back position, Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Fulham's Calvin Bassey and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite.
Despite Fulham's struggles this season, Bassey has impressed with his performance. He has just six months left on his current deal but the club can extend it by another year.
Meanwhile, Branthwaite has been a long-term target for United, who had two bids rejected for him in 2024.
Defensive depth
Left-footed center-backs and left-back cover being considered
Manchester United are also considering left-footed center-back options as potential replacements for Lisandro Martinez.
His future at Old Trafford looks uncertain, with his current contract expiring next summer.
The club is also looking at left-back cover after using five different players in that position without much success.
Fulham's Antonee Robinson and Barcelona's Alejandro Balde are two players being monitored for this role.
Attack boost
Manchester United looking for striker reinforcements
With Manchester United's main striker Benjamin Sesko out until at least January, the club is looking for possible reinforcements in the upcoming window.
Despite scoring seven goals in their last two games before the break, they have missed a physical presence like Sesko to lead their attack.
Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin was a potential target, but his future seems likely to stay at Elland Road.
Transfer dynamics
Outgoing transfers could impact Manchester United's plans
Any outgoing transfers in January could affect how much Manchester United can strengthen Pochettino's squad.
However, mass first-team departures are unlikely due to the size of the squad and long-term injuries.
Joshua Zirkzee continues to attract interest from Italy, and United could consider a move for him if they get a suitable offer but would need cover in that position.