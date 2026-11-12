Pochettino to coach USMNT against Haiti, amid Manchester United talks
What's the story
Mauricio Pochettino, the current head coach of the United States men's national soccer team (USMNT), will continue in his role for two upcoming Concacaf Nations League quarter-final matches against Haiti. This comes amid speculation about his potential departure to take over as manager at Manchester United. The New York Times reported that despite the ongoing talks with Manchester United, Pochettino will lead the USMNT in these crucial fixtures.
Recent matches
USMNT's recent form
The upcoming matches against Haiti will be the first competitive outings for the USMNT since their round of 16 exit in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
However, in non-competitive fixtures since then, they have been on a winning streak with four consecutive victories.
This includes a notable 3-0 win over rivals Mexico.
Future prospects
What next for Pochettino?
If the USMNT manage to win both its quarter-final matches against Haiti, they will progress to the semi-finals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in March.
By that time, Pochettino is expected to have taken over as United's manager.
This transition could mark a new chapter for both Pochettino and the USMNT as they continue their respective journeys in international soccer.
Pep
USMNT considering Pep Guardiola for men's head coach position
The United States men's national team is considering Pep Guardiola as a top candidate for the head coach position, The Athletic reported.
This comes as Pochettino is in advanced talks to take over from Michael Carrick at United.
Guardiola, who has established himself as one of the greatest managers in European football history, left Manchester City at the end of last season after saying he no longer had the "energy" to compete for titles in England.
Poch
Pochettino to United: Finer details being worked out
While an agreement has been reached, finer details are still being worked out between Pochettino's camp and United.
The club is also in talks with the US Soccer Federation (USSF) over when he can be released from his current contract.
Despite a £7 million release clause in Pochettino's contract, it is not expected to be a stumbling block for United, as per Sky Sports News.