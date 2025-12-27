Manchester United overcome Newcastle United on Boxing Day: Key stats

In a thrilling encounter at Old Trafford, Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Newcastle United . Matchweek 18 of the Premier League season on Boxing Day saw Patrick Dorgu score the only goal of the game with a stunning first-half volley. The win moved Man United to fifth place in the Premier League table. Here are further details and stats.

Strategy shift Amorim's tactical shift pays off Ruben Amorim, United's manager, started with a bold tactical switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation for the match. The change saw Dorgu play on the right wing and appeared to confuse Newcastle early on. Despite Eddie Howe's adjustments, Dorgu's stunning volley beat Aaron Ramsdale in goal for Newcastle, giving Man United an early lead they would hold onto till the final whistle.

Missed chances Newcastle's missed opportunities Despite dominating the second half, Newcastle failed to capitalize on their chances. Joelinton and Joe Willock both missed clear-cut opportunities, while Anthony Gordon also squandered a chance. The visitors were left frustrated by Man United's resolute defense and their own lack of finishing prowess.

Defensive resilience Man United's defense holds strong Despite missing key players due to injury and Africa Cup of Nations duty, Man United's defense held firm against Newcastle's attacks. Lisandro Martinez, who returned to the starting lineup after a long absence, survived a VAR check for handball. Newcastle were denied a penalty for what appeared to be a handball by Martinez in the box.

Youthful presence United's bench features academy youngsters Amorim's decision to start a flat back four and play Dorgu as a right-winger paid off with the match-winning goal. The manager also had five academy graduates on the bench, including twins Jack and Tyler Fletcher. This was their first time in a matchday squad together, highlighting United's commitment to nurturing young talent.

Records Man United make these records As per Opta, after only winning four of their first 14 home Premier League games under manager Amorim (D2 L8), Man United have since won five of their last eight league fixtures at Old Trafford (D2 L1). Man United have scored 13 goals from set plays (excluding penalties) in the Premier League this season - more than any other side.

Records (2) More records for Amorim's side As per Opta, Man United won a Premier League game in which Bruno Fernandes did not feature for the first time since a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in March 2022 under Ralf Rangnick. For the first time under Amorim, Man United started a Premier League game with a back four formation - last doing so in November 2024 vs Leicester City, in their final game before he arrived.

Information A look at the points table With this win, the Red Devils have moved to 5th in the Premier League standings. After 18 games, Amorim's men own 29 points (W8 D5 L5). On the other hand, the Magpies are 11th with 23 points. Eddie Howe's men suffered their 7th defeat of the season.

Match stats Here are the match stats Man United had 33.4% ball possession and an xG of 1.17. Newcastle had 66.6% possession and an xG of 1.18. Amorim's side had nine attempts with 3 shots on target. Newcastle also had three shots on target from 16 attempts. Both sides hit the woodwork once and created one big chance each. On terms of touches in the oppostion box, Newcastle's 43 outnumbered the 15 of Man United.