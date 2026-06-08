'Top of world': Manav Suthar after shining on Test debut

Emotional moment

Brief stint in IPL

Suthar made his IPL debut in 2024 with Gujarat Titans but only played one game that season. He didn't get a chance to play in 2025, but featured in four games in 2026. "It felt good to be back on the field. Now, all the hard work in domestic cricket and for India A has paid off," he said. "I tried to back my stock delivery but I understood that the pitch is slightly slow so I had to put in more effort," Suthar reflected on his plans.