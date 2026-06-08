Explained: What sets Manav Suthar apart from other Indian spinners

Context

Why does this story matter?

Suthar's international career was off to a dream start as he took a wicket in his very first over. Five more wickets in the first innings made him the 10th Indian to take a fifer on Test debut. Among spinners, he is only the seventh Indian to achieve this feat. But what stood out was the dip, drift, and revolutions Suthar produces, the skills the modern-day spinners lack.