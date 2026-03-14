Jim Ratcliffe praises Michael Carrick's performance as Manchester United coach

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United , has praised Michael Carrick 's performance as interim head coach. Carrick took over after Ruben Amorim's departure in January and has led the team to a remarkable turnaround. Under his leadership, United have won six out of eight matches and earned more points than any other Premier League team during this period.

Performance review Carrick is doing an excellent job, says Ratcliffe Speaking to Sky Sports News, Ratcliffe said, "He is doing an excellent job, yes, absolutely." The positive results have led to calls for Carrick's permanent appointment. However, Ratcliffe has refrained from commenting on the matter. He said, "No, not going there," when asked about appointing Carrick in a long-term role.

Future prospects Champions League qualification in sight for United As of now, United are placed third in the league with nine matches to go. They are on track to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since finishing third in the 2022-23 season. Ratcliffe said, "Clearly we are thinking about that [Champions League qualification], but there are still seven or eight games to go, so still a while yet."

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Appointment considerations The right decision for the next appointment is crucial If Carrick successfully guides United into the Champions League, it could strengthen his case for a permanent position. However, Ratcliffe and the club's board are well aware of the importance of making the right decision for their next appointment. This comes after their previous experiences with managerial contracts and sacking decisions in recent years.

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