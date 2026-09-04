Decoding batters with most centuries in women's international cricket
What's the story
Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana became the all-time leading run-scorer in women's international cricket. Besides this record, Mandhana also became the highest centurion in women's internationals. The left-handed batswoman achieved this milestone during the 2026 Women's T20 Asia Cup, scoring a century against Hong Kong. She scored 124 runs off just 64 balls, helping India to a massive 137-run victory in their second Group A match in Dubai. We decode batters with most centuries in women's international cricket.
Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana (18)
Mandhana's record-breaking 124 against Hong Kong Women saw her race to 10,880 runs in women's internationals.
She surpassed former India ace Mithali Raj (10,868 runs).
Notably, Mandhana now has 18 centuries across formats.
Besides two hundreds in the 20-over format for IND-W, she owns 14 tons in WODIs and another 2 hundreds in WTests.
She has featured in a total of 302 international matches. Besides 18 tons, she has amassed 75 fifties.
Duo
Meg Lanning and Laura Wolvaardt (17 each)
Former Australian Women star Meg Lanning and current South African ace Laura Wolvaardt have smashed 17 international tons each to be joint-2nd.
Lanning hammered 15 hundreds in WODIs and another two in WT20Is.
She accumulated 8,352 runs across formats for Australia.
Meanwhile, Wolvaardt owns 3 hundreds in WT20Is, 1 in WTests and 13 in WODIs.
She has 8,848 runs for Proteas Women across formats.
Information
Hayley Matthews owns 15 international tons
28-year-old West Indian cricketer Hayley Matthews has clobbered 15 international hundreds. From 108 WODIs, she owns 12 hundreds (50s: 8), amassing 3,566 runs at 36.02. From 127 WT20Is, she owns 3 hundreds (50s: 21). She has slammed 3,382 runs at 29.15.
Twitter Post
Hundreds!
𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐔𝐌𝐌𝐈𝐓 ⛰️— ICC (@ICC) September 3, 2026
Smriti Mandhana now has the most centuries in women’s international cricket 🌟
Read more 👉 https://t.co/9gnFiVI3WP pic.twitter.com/5CDV7ys9ny