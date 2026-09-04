Decoding batters with most centuries in women's international cricket

Mandhana's record-breaking 124 against Hong Kong Women saw her race to 10,880 runs in women's internationals.

She surpassed former India ace Mithali Raj (10,868 runs).

Notably, Mandhana now has 18 centuries across formats.

Besides two hundreds in the 20-over format for IND-W, she owns 14 tons in WODIs and another 2 hundreds in WTests.

She has featured in a total of 302 international matches. Besides 18 tons, she has amassed 75 fifties.