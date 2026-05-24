Manish Pandey goes past 4,000 IPL runs: Key stats 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Manish Pandey has completed 4,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The veteran cricketer achieved this feat with his 13th run against Delhi Capitals at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Nearly 1,500 of his IPL runs have come for the Knight Riders. Here we look at his stats and records in the league.

Stats 23 scores of 50 or more As per ESPNcricinfo, Pandey took 180 games and 164 innings to go past 4,000 runs. While he averages around 30, his strike rate is a tad over 121. His record includes 22 fifties and one century. The 36-year-old made history in the 2009 season by becoming the first Indian to score an IPL century, having scored an unbeaten 114 for RCB against Deccan Chargers.

Feats One of the three batters with this feat Earlier in the season, Pandey became the third player to play at least one match in every IPL season since the inception of the tournament in 2008. He joined batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in this exclusive club. MS Dhoni, who did not play a single match this season, missed out on this feat.

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Journey Pandey has played for 7 franchises Pandey made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians in 2008. He has since played for several franchises, including Royal Challengers Bengaluru, KKR, Pune Warriors India (now defunct), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Delhi Capitals (DC). The batsman was instrumental in KKR's title win in 2014, scoring a crucial match-winning 94 in the final.

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