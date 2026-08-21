Matt Renshaw to open in his comeback Test: Details

Weatherald's performance in the first Test wasn't up to the mark as he scored just 23 and 0, getting out to Hasan Mahmud on both occasions.

This led to Renshaw's inclusion in Australia's Test XI for his 15th match and first since 2023.

He had been on standby for this series after training with the squad in Brisbane.

Renshaw, who made his Test debut in 2016 against South Africa, has racked up 645 runs so far at an average of 29.31.

His tally includes a ton and three half-centuries.