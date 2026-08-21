Matt Renshaw to open in his comeback Test: Details
What's the story
Skipper Pat Cummins has confirmed that Matt Renshaw will make his return to Australia's Test XI. He will be replacing Jake Weatherald in the second Test against Bangladesh, which starts on Saturday in Mackay. The decision comes after Australia's nine-wicket defeat in Darwin during the first Test match. Here are further details.
Player changes
Weatherald's performance in the 1st Test
Weatherald's performance in the first Test wasn't up to the mark as he scored just 23 and 0, getting out to Hasan Mahmud on both occasions.
This led to Renshaw's inclusion in Australia's Test XI for his 15th match and first since 2023.
He had been on standby for this series after training with the squad in Brisbane.
Renshaw, who made his Test debut in 2016 against South Africa, has racked up 645 runs so far at an average of 29.31.
His tally includes a ton and three half-centuries.
Career highlights
Renshaw's domestic form and Test record
Renshaw had an impressive domestic season last season, averaging 49.90 in the Sheffield Shield with three centuries.
He also made a successful entry into Australia's white-ball sides and was a late addition to the T20 World Cup squad earlier this year, replacing Matt Short.
The southpaw will now aim to make a mark in the Aussie whites as well.
Team dynamics
Seven openers since Warner's retirement
Renshaw's return means that Australia have had seven openers since David Warner retired in early 2024, apart from Usman Khawaja, who was already at the top of the order before his final series against England.
Travis Head continues in the role after his success in the Ashes, where he was promoted when Khawaja was injured in Perth.