Matthew Kuhnemann claims three-fer versus Pakistan in 3rd ODI: Stats

Kuhnemann was introduced in the 4th over and he looked decent. In the 13th over, he dismissed Ghazi Ghori, who played a poor shot against a tossed up ball. In the 24th over, he broke Salman Agha's resistance. Babar Azam was his final wicket.

Numbers

Kuhnemann gets to 13 ODI wickets

In 8 ODI matches, Kuhnemann has raced to a total of 13 wickets at an average of 25. He has registered his career-best figures. Notably, this was the bowler's maiden ODI series against Pakistan. He finished with 5 scalps from three matches at 21.6. As per ESPNcricinfo, his economy rate was a sound 3.6.