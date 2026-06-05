Matthew Kuhnemann claims three-fer versus Pakistan in 3rd ODI: Stats
What's the story
Australian cricket team spinner Matthew Kuhnemann claimed a three-fer versus Pakistan in the ODI series decider at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Kuhnemann bowled 10 overs and clocked figures worth 3/38. He also bowled a maiden over. It was a terrific spell from the spinner in this low-scoring contest. Earlier, Australia perished for 157 in 42 overs. However, Pakistan sealed a four-wicket win.
Information
3 crucial wickets for the spinner
Kuhnemann was introduced in the 4th over and he looked decent. In the 13th over, he dismissed Ghazi Ghori, who played a poor shot against a tossed up ball. In the 24th over, he broke Salman Agha's resistance. Babar Azam was his final wicket.
Numbers
Kuhnemann gets to 13 ODI wickets
In 8 ODI matches, Kuhnemann has raced to a total of 13 wickets at an average of 25. He has registered his career-best figures. Notably, this was the bowler's maiden ODI series against Pakistan. He finished with 5 scalps from three matches at 21.6. As per ESPNcricinfo, his economy rate was a sound 3.6.