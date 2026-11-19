Mauricio Pochettino vows to "change things" at Old Trafford
What's the story
Mauricio Pochettino has vowed to "change things" at Old Trafford in his first interview as Manchester United manager. The Argentine coach arrived at the club after leaving his position with the US national team. His primary objective is to turn around United's fortunes after a disappointing start to the season, with the team currently sitting 18th in the Premier League standings.
Vision
'It's about to start to act and to change things'
Pochettino's first game in charge will be against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.
He believes it would be a mistake to focus solely on the club's current situation. Instead, he wants to focus on the potential of Manchester United.
"I think it's a mistake to see the situation," he said in his first interview as United head coach, as per the official club website.
"It's about to start to act and to change things, and to try to affect in a good way all the areas, to try to really believe that we can recover that feeling about to win."
Information
Winning games is crucial for Pochettino
Pochettino also called for the feeling to be winners. "The most important thing is for us to start to work hard to recover that feeling. That feeling is about to be winners, to win games, to perform. But that is not only to talk about winning."
Squad management
Pochettino's focus on current squad
Despite the club's plans to back him in the January transfer window, Pochettino is focused on getting the best out of his current squad.
United have 10 fixtures across all competitions before they can add reinforcements in January.
"The best request that we can have, the players that we have, and we need to love the players that we have," Pochettino added.
"We need to support the players, we need to provide all the tools for their performance. It's only an act of responsibility now to start to work and provide them the possibility to translate all their talent on the field."
Twitter Post
Interview!
🚨 Just in: Mauricio Pochettino's first United interview 🚨— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 19, 2026
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