Pochettino's first game in charge will be against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

He believes it would be a mistake to focus solely on the club's current situation. Instead, he wants to focus on the potential of Manchester United.

"I think it's a mistake to see the situation," he said in his first interview as United head coach, as per the official club website.

"It's about to start to act and to change things, and to try to affect in a good way all the areas, to try to really believe that we can recover that feeling about to win."