'Can't talk highly enough': McCullum on Harry Brook's captaincy
What's the story
Brendon McCullum, the head coach of England's white-ball cricket teams, has praised the resilience of his players and their captain, Harry Brook. The praise comes after a tough ODI tri-series in Pakistan, also involving Sri Lanka, where England failed to reach the final. Despite the disappointment, McCullum was pleased with how his team ended their campaign with a hard-fought win over Sri Lanka.
Match details
England's tri-series campaign ends with a bang
England were on the brink of a fourth consecutive defeat in their final match of the tri-series.
Chasing a massive 387 in Lahore, Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake's century had put his side on course for victory.
However, England managed to turn things around this time around thanks to Liam Dawson's impressive bowling performance (4/49).
Ben Duckett earlier played a 167-run knock, laying a platform for England's 55-run win.
Captaincy praise
Tactical captain Brook helped England out
McCullum was particularly impressed with Brook's captaincy during the match.
He said, "Brooky was able to slow it down, make some plays, and obviously we were able to get the wickets we needed."
The coach also praised Brook as one of the best tactical captains he has ever seen.
"He would have grown enormously. I can't talk highly enough of his captaincy, not just his tactics, but also his leadership," McCullum added.
Future focus
McCullum optimistic about England's future
Despite not making it to the final, McCullum is optimistic about his team's future.
He said they would sit back and assess what they got right and wrong during this tri-series.
"We want to be a team that can challenge seriously for that World Cup in 12 months' time," he said, adding that they will learn from these lessons.
Player highlights
Individual displays to celebrate
Despite England's overall performance, there were some individual displays to celebrate.
Brook scored a career-best 202 against Sri Lanka, while Ben Duckett scored centuries in the last two matches.
Tom Banton also impressed with three fifties at the top of the order.
Dawson was another standout performer, taking seven wickets at an average of 21.42 during the tournament.