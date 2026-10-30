'Can't talk highly enough': McCullum on Harry Brook's captaincy 

England were on the brink of a fourth consecutive defeat in their final match of the tri-series.

Chasing a massive 387 in Lahore, Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake's century had put his side on course for victory.

However, England managed to turn things around this time around thanks to Liam Dawson's impressive bowling performance (4/49).

Ben Duckett earlier played a 167-run knock, laying a platform for England's 55-run win.