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'Of course I'm gutted', says Brendon McCullum after being sacked
Brendon McCullum has been sacked as England's Test head coach

'Of course I'm gutted', says Brendon McCullum after being sacked

By Rajdeep Saha
Jul 12, 2026
07:18 pm
What's the story

Brendon McCullum has been sacked as England's Test head coach. The announcement was made on Sunday, two weeks after Ben Stokes made the stunning announcement to step down as captain and retire from international cricket. McCullum's exit as England's head coach also brings an end to the Bazball era. However, he will continue as England's white-ball coach. McCullum was left gutted after being sacked.

Words

'I've absolutely loved coaching the Test side'

McCullum said he is absolutely loved coaching the Test side and remains incredibly proud of the achievements. "I've absolutely loved coaching the Test side and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together. There've been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that's all part of taking on a challenge like this," McCullum said.

Information

McCullum grateful to players and staff

McCullum said he was grateful to the players and staff. "It's been a privilege and an honour, and I'm grateful. Grateful to the players, the staff and the fans who supported us on the journey."

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Gutted

'Of course I'm gutted..'

McCullum is gutted not to be continuing as England's head coach in the longest format. However, he plans to give his all to the white-ball teams. "Of course I'm gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision. My focus now is on giving everything I've got to the white-ball teams and helping England keep moving forward," he added.

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Gone!

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