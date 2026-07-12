'Of course I'm gutted', says Brendon McCullum after being sacked
What's the story
Brendon McCullum has been sacked as England's Test head coach. The announcement was made on Sunday, two weeks after Ben Stokes made the stunning announcement to step down as captain and retire from international cricket. McCullum's exit as England's head coach also brings an end to the Bazball era. However, he will continue as England's white-ball coach. McCullum was left gutted after being sacked.
Words
'I've absolutely loved coaching the Test side'
McCullum said he is absolutely loved coaching the Test side and remains incredibly proud of the achievements. "I've absolutely loved coaching the Test side and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together. There've been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that's all part of taking on a challenge like this," McCullum said.
Information
McCullum grateful to players and staff
McCullum said he was grateful to the players and staff. "It's been a privilege and an honour, and I'm grateful. Grateful to the players, the staff and the fans who supported us on the journey."
Gutted
'Of course I'm gutted..'
McCullum is gutted not to be continuing as England's head coach in the longest format. However, he plans to give his all to the white-ball teams. "Of course I'm gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision. My focus now is on giving everything I've got to the white-ball teams and helping England keep moving forward," he added.
Twitter Post
Gone!
Brendon McCullum will stand down as England Men’s Test Head Coach but continue to lead the England Men’s White Ball teams.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 12, 2026
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