Glenn McGrath wants match referees to penalize friendly players: Details

Former Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath has called for stricter measures from match referees against players who display too much camaraderie on the field. Speaking on the Stick To Cricket podcast, McGrath said he finds such behavior "a little off putting." He believes that all friendships between opponents should be reserved for off-field activities, as the on-field area is a competitive sphere. Here's more.

Player conduct McGrath's views on player interactions during matches McGrath was particularly critical of instances where batsmen and bowlers share a laugh or walk down the pitch with their arms around each other at the end of an over. He said, "That's where the match referee should step in, fine them both and if that ever happens again, suspend it. I think that's a disgrace." His comments highlight his belief in maintaining competitiveness on the field.

Test results McGrath's thoughts on England's Test performance in Australia In a recent BBC column, McGrath also weighed in on England's dismal record in Australia. He said their long winless streak isn't down to the quality of players but rather their mentality. His comments came after England lost the first two Tests of the ongoing Ashes series by eight wickets each, giving Australia an unassailable 3-0 lead with two matches still to play.

H2H Australia and England's H2H record at MCG and overall Tests As per ESPNcricinfo, from 1877 to 2021, the two teams have clashed on 57 occasions at the MCG in Tests. Australia have won 29 matches with England winning 20. A total of 8 matches have been drawn. Overall, the two teams have clashed 364 times in Test cricket. The Aussies lead the show with 155 wins compared to England's 112. As many as 97 matches have been drawn. In Australia, the hosts have won 102 matches from 188 meetings (D29 L57).