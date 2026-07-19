Mbappe reacts after becoming highest scorer in FIFA WC history
What's the story
Kylian Mbappe, the French football star, has expressed his disappointment over missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. This comes despite him becoming the all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history. The forward scored twice in France's 4-6 loss to England in Saturday's third-place match at Miami, taking his total World Cup goals to 22 and surpassing Lionel Messi's previous record of 21. Here are further details.
Future goals
I'd rather not be top scorer: Mbappe
Despite his historic achievement, Mbappe's focus remained on the matches France wasn't playing.
He said, "Messi is going to score, that's for sure. I'm just trying to help my team win."
"I would have preferred not to be the all-time top scorer and to be playing tomorrow's match. It's good in terms of legacy, but today it's not the first thing on my mind."
Notably, Spain and Argentina will meet in the title clash.
Record journey
Mbappe's record over 3 World Cups
Mbappe's record has been built over three remarkable World Cups.
He scored four goals in France's 2018 victory, eight in their run to the 2022 final, and 10 more in the ongoing tournament.
This latest tally put him ahead of Messi before the final and made him the first player ever to score 22 goals at a World Cup.
Disappointment lingers
France's defeat in semi-final overshadowed Mbappe's historic achievement
France's elimination from title contention four days earlier has overshadowed Mbappe's historic achievement.
The defeat to Spain in the semi-final left France in a match coach Didier Deschamps had openly called an obligation, not the stage his players wanted.
This disappointment was further compounded by the end of Deschamps's 14-year reign as France coach after guiding the country to three consecutive World Cup semi-finals and two finals.