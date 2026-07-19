Mbappe reacts after becoming highest scorer in FIFA WC history 

Despite his historic achievement, Mbappe's focus remained on the matches France wasn't playing.

He said, "Messi is going to score, that's for sure. I'm just trying to help my team win."

"I would have preferred not to be the all-time top scorer and to be playing tomorrow's match. It's good in terms of legacy, but today it's not the first thing on my mind."

Notably, Spain and Argentina will meet in the title clash.