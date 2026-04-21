Listing Mumbai Indians batters with IPL centuries versus Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians (MI) crushed Gujarat Titans (GT) by a massive 99 runs in their IPL 2026 clash on Monday in Ahmedabad. The star of the match was Tilak Varma , who scored his maiden IPL century and propelled MI to a strong total. His unbeaten knock of 101 off just 45 balls helped Mumbai post a daunting target of 200 for the win. On this note, we look at the MI batters who scored centuries against GT.

Varma Tilak Varma - 101* in Ahmedabad, 2026 Varma's knock in the aforementioned game was nothing short of explosive. He started slowly, scoring just 17 off his first 20 balls, before launching a brutal assault on the GT bowlers. His last 25 balls saw him score an incredible 84 runs, including a flurry of boundaries. The southpaw returned unbeaten on 101 off just 45 balls, hitting eight fours and seven sixes. His efforts meant MI posted 199/5 and later won by 99 runs.

Feat Varma scripted these records As per Cricbuzz, he became the fourth batter to slam an IPL century while batting at five or lower. He has joined Yusuf Pathan, David Miller, and Ben Stokes on this list. Varma also hit the joint-fastest IPL hundred (45 balls) for MI, matching Sanath Jayasuriya's record from the 2008 edition. Notably, he had not even touched the 21-run mark in any of his five previous outings this season.

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