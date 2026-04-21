Here's why Jasprit Bumrah was not opening bowling for MI

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has hit back at critics questioning his decision to not give Jasprit Bumrah the first over in their recent IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans. The move drew flak as Bumrah had been wicketless in his first five matches of the season. However, he broke the dry spell by taking a wicket with his very first ball of the game on Monday night.

Match performance Bumrah struck with the new ball In the aforementioned fixture at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Bumrah was handed the new ball for the first time this season. He struck with his very first delivery, dismissing Sai Sudharsan for a golden duck. This helped MI end their four-match losing streak. The team posted 199/5 in their 20 overs, with Tilak Varma scoring an unbeaten century (101). GT were bowled out for just 100 runs as Ashwani Kumar took four wickets.

Captain's defense It's not a 'Hardik Pandya problem': Pandya After the match, Pandya defended his decision not to bowl Bumrah in the first over earlier in the season. He said that it isn't just a "Hardik Pandya problem," but an issue everyone faces. "It's quite fascinating. I see a lot of people asking why Jassi isn't bowled up front, but he's only bowled the first over seven or eight times in 140-odd games," he said at the post-match presentation.

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Strategy insight Use of Bumrah strategically, says MI captain Pandya explained that he uses Bumrah strategically, whenever the team needs him to bowl. "It's just that Jasprit Bumrah is so special that you use him wherever it's required for the team, not when you start," he said. "So, but yeah, today was something we realized - that we really want to make an impact with the new ball, and no one's better than him."

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