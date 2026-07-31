Michael Vaughan criticizes Stephen Fleming's absence in Pakistan Test series
What's the story
Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has expressed his displeasure over the absence of new Test coach Stephen Fleming from the upcoming three-match series against Pakistan. The series is set to begin on August 19 at Headingley. Vaughan's criticism comes after Fleming was appointed following the dismissal of fellow New Zealander Brendon McCullum from the same position earlier this month.
On-field experience
Fleming should be involved from the start: Vaughan
Vaughan stressed the need for Fleming to be involved from the start of the Pakistan series, instead of taking full charge from the South Africa tour in December.
He wrote in The Telegraph, "It is about the small details, gaining experience of going to grounds such as Edgbaston - which hosts an Ashes Test - getting to know people involved in English cricket."
Job appeal
England job has lost a little allure: Vaughan
Vaughan also questioned the appeal of the England job, saying it shows a bit of desperation that they were willing to appoint a candidate on his terms, rather than their own.
He said, "It also suggests the England job has lost a little of its allure because he does not feel he must start immediately."
Leadership void
We do not have an MS Dhoni: Vaughan
Vaughan also pointed out that the England cricket team lacks a leader like MS Dhoni, who was instrumental in managing the Chennai Super Kings under Fleming's guidance.
He said, "One of the problems he might discover in English cricket is that we do not have an MS Dhoni to be his captain."
Notably, Joe Root has been reinstated as England's Test skipper following Ben Stokes's retirement.