Mitchell Santner becomes first NZ player with this T20I double

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has made history by becoming the first player from his country to complete the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20 Internationals (T20Is). The southpaw accomplished the landmark during New Zealand's T20 World Cup Super 8s match against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday. Santner needed just 26 runs to complete the 1,000-run mark. Here we look at his performance and stats.

Numbers Here are his T20I numbers Santner was dismissed on the innings's last ball, scoring a 26-ball 47 (2 fours and 4 sixes). As per ESPNcricinfo, the southpaw has now raced to 1,021 runs from 132 T20Is at a strike rate of 131.74 (Average: 20.01). The tally includes a couple of fifties with his best score being 77*. With the ball, Santner boasts 137 scalps at a fine economy rate of 7.22 (4W: 3).

Milestone achievement Santner joins an elite list of all-rounders With this achievement, Santner has become the sixth player from an ICC full-member nation to score over 1,000 runs and take more than 100 wickets in T20Is. He now joins the likes of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, India's Hardik Pandya and Pakistan's Shadab Khan. Notably, Pandya happens to be the only pace-bowling all-rounder on this list. Besides Santner, Shakib is the other left-arm spinner in the club.

Match performance Highest 7th-wicket partnership in T20 World Cup history The game saw Santner record an impressive 84 runs for the seventh wicket with Cole McConchie (31* off 23 balls). This partnership not only helped New Zealand post a competitive total of 168/7 but also broke the record for the highest seventh-wicket partnership in a T20 World Cup match. Later in the game, Santner finished with 1/19 from four overs as the Kiwis won by 61 runs.

