Mitchell Santner becomes second NZ all-rounder with this T20 double
What's the story
Tim Seifert's explosive innings of 72 runs off just 38 balls led Manchester Super Giants to their maiden Men's Hundred title. The match was played at Lord's on Sunday, where the Super Giants chased down a target of 159 runs against Trent Rockets at Lord's on Sunday. Though the Rockets fell short of the title, their star all-rounder, Mitchell Santner, accomplished the milestone of 3,000 T20 runs. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Santner's cameo goes in vain
Santner, who entered the game requiring just three runs to get the landmark, scored an unbeaten 20 off just 16 balls with the help of a four and a six.
His 45-run stand with Lewis Gregory (32) toward the end powered the Rockets to a decent total of 158/8.
Santner also made a mark with his left-arm spin, giving away just eight runs in 15 balls, though he could not strike.
Despite his economical spell, the Super Giants crossed the line with two balls to spare.
Stats
Eight fifties in the format
With his latest efforts, Santner has raced to 3,017 runs across 281 T20 games at an average of 24.72, as per Cricinfo.
The tally includes eight fifties and a strike rate of 133.85.
198 of his runs have come across 22 games in The Hundred at an average of 49.50 and a strike rate of 143.47.
This also includes 17 wickets at an economy of 7.98.
Feat
Santner joins Neesham on this list
Santner has also claimed 277 T20 wickets at a fine economy of 7.22 (4W: 3).
With 4,992 runs and 297 wickets, James Neesham is the only other New Zealand international with the T20 double of 3,000 runs and 150 wickets.
Shakib Al Hasan, Imad Wasim, Samit Patel, Roelof van der Merwe, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Nawaz, and Axar Patel are the other left-arm spin-bowling all-rounders to claim at least 250 wickets besides scoring 3,000-plus runs.
T20Is
Santner also owns this T20I double
Santner, who is NZ's captain in white-ball cricket, is one of the six players from an ICC full-member nation to score over 1,000 runs and take more than 100 wickets in T20Is.
He is the only Kiwi player with this feat.
The southpaw has scored 1,108 runs from 138 T20Is at a strike rate of 130.66 (Average: 20.51).
With the ball, Santner boasts 142 scalps at a fine economy rate of 7.17.
The tally includes a couple of fifties and three four-wicket hauls.