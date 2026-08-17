Mitchell Santner becomes second NZ all-rounder with this T20 double 

Santner, who entered the game requiring just three runs to get the landmark, scored an unbeaten 20 off just 16 balls with the help of a four and a six.

His 45-run stand with Lewis Gregory (32) toward the end powered the Rockets to a decent total of 158/8.

Santner also made a mark with his left-arm spin, giving away just eight runs in 15 balls, though he could not strike.

Despite his economical spell, the Super Giants crossed the line with two balls to spare.