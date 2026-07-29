Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas, Khurram Shahzad handed demerit points: Here's why
What's the story
Pakistan fast bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shahzad have been handed one demerit point each for their aggressive celebrations during the first Test against West Indies in Tarouba. The players were found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. This article deals with "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal."
Penalty details
Fines and sanctions
While Shahzad has been fined 15% of his match fee, Abbas has received an official reprimand for their actions.
Both players have accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe, avoiding formal hearings.
This is their first offense in the last two years.
If a player accumulates four or more demerit points in a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and the player is banned.
Match outcome
Pakistan-West Indies series
The first Test match between West Indies and Pakistan ended in less than four days, with the former winning by 90 runs in Tarouba.
Chasing 211 runs to win, Pakistan were folded for a score of 120.
The second Test will be played at Port-of-Spain from August 2 to August 6.
This match will give both teams another chance to prove their mettle on the international cricket stage.
Abbas
Abbas records 7th five-wicket haul; ends match with 8 scalps
Abbas recorded 3/14 from 13 overs on Day 3. And in the 1st session on Day 4, he completed his fifer.
Abbas clocked 5/22 from 15.5 overs (6 maidens).
Earlier in the 1st innings, he picked 3/63.
Abbas now owns 118 wickets from 30 matches (54 innings) at 22.38. He claimed his 7th five-wicket haul (10w: 1).
In six matches versus West Indies, Abbas has amassed 29 scalps at 18.24 (5w: 2).
He recorded his best match figures against the Windies (8/85).
Numbers
Abbas attains these feats
Abbas also claimed his 5th five-wicket haul in away Test matches (home of opposition).
From 21 matches (37 innings), he owns a tally of 82 wickets at an average of 23.84.
Abbas recorded another milestone in the longest format for Pakistan. He has now bowled 300 maiden overs.
In the just concluded match, Abbas recorded 12 maiden overs (six across each innings).
He is the 14th Pakistan bowler with 300-plus maidens.
Playing his 220th First-Class match (391 innings), Abbas also raced to 897 wickets.