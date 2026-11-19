The sacrifices behind Mohammed Siraj's rise to fame
What's the story
Mohammed Siraj was excluded from the Indian cricket team's playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. The move drew criticism after India struggled to contain New Zealand on a grassy surface with an unbroken sixth-wicket partnership of 173 runs. Siraj, who has been a specialist in this format for India, had a journey of hardships to make it big.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Siraj's rise from Hyderabad's local grounds to the highest level of international cricket was built on far more than raw pace.
His journey involved financial hardship, family sacrifices, years without proper equipment and the determination to keep pursuing an uncertain dream.
Even at the peak of his breakthrough, he endured personal loss, carrying his father's hopes onto the field throughout those difficult years.
#1
A childhood shaped by financial hardship
Siraj grew up in a modest Hyderabad household where his father, Mohammed Ghouse, drove an autorickshaw and his mother worked as domestic help.
Money was tight, and cricket equipment was not easily affordable. Siraj has recalled playing tennis-ball cricket in slippers and not owning proper cricket shoes until he was around 19.
Those limitations made every opportunity precious, despite the uncertainty surrounding his future.
#2
Earning his first money through cricket
Before professional recognition arrived, Siraj played tennis-ball leagues around Hyderabad and earned small amounts for his performances.
As per reports, Siraj received ₹500 as his first cricket payment, a moment that helped convince his mother that the sport might offer a future.
His brother also shared pocket money to help cover petrol costs for travelling to matches for his family.
#3
Taking a chance on club cricket
Siraj's progress depended on people who recognised his pace and helped him move beyond tennis-ball cricket.
A local club offered him the support he could not afford independently, including access to proper equipment.
The opportunity allowed him to develop as a leather-ball bowler and enter a more competitive pathway.
He still had to turn that opening into results and began training with greater consistency.
#4
Turning domestic performances into a career
The breakthrough came through consistent performances for Hyderabad, particularly in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season, when Siraj emerged among the competition's leading wicket-takers.
That form brought an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017 and changed his prospects.
The step up demanded sustained discipline: he had to prove that his pace and promise could succeed against stronger opposition and earned wider attention from selectors.
#5
Playing through the loss of his father
The most painful chapter came in November 2020, when Siraj's father died while he was in Australia for his first tour with India.
COVID-19 restrictions prevented him from returning home for the funeral.
With his mother encouraging him to fulfil his father's dream, Siraj stayed, made his Test debut in Melbourne and finished the series with 13 wickets, leading India's attack with courage.