Decoding the stats of Moises Henriques after 150 BBL matches

Sydney Sixers legend Moises Henriques etched his name in the history books of Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday. He became the first player in the tournament's history to make 150 appearances. Henriques attained the milestone in Match 37 of the BBL 2025-26 season against Sydney Thunder at the SCG. Notably, Sydney Sixers won by 5 wickets in Henriques' record appearance. Here's more.

Summary Sydney Sixers skipper Henriques sees his side win against Thunder Sydney Thunder rode on David Warner's superb century to post 189/6 in 20 overs. Warner smashed a 65-ball 110, bringing up his 3rd BBL ton and 10th overall. In response, Steve Smith led the charge with an explosive 42-ball 100. His 141-run stand for the opening wicket alongside Babar Azam set the tone. Henriques faltered in his 150th match, scoring a paltry six.

Stats Henriques is the 4th-highest scorer in BBL history From 150 matches (141 innings), Henriques has scored 3,255 runs at 28.30. He has clobbered 17 fifties with the best of 77 (SR: 128.85). Notably, Henriques is the 4th-highest scorer in BBL history. He is behind the likes of Chris Lynn (4,106), Aaron Finch (3,311), and Glenn Maxwell (3,305). Notably, Henriques has smashed 238 fours and 98 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Do you know? 125 matches as a captain in BBL Henriques has led the Sixers in 125 BBL matches. No other player has captained in more than 80-plus games. Henriques owns 72 wins and 44 defeats as skipper. Three matches have been tied whereas six matches have witnessed no results.

