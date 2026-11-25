With 18 runs in this match, Mominul owns 5,312 runs from 84 matches (156 innings) at 36.63 (100s: 13, 50s: 28).

Notably, he recorded his 21st duck for Bangladesh in this format.

As per Cricinfo, Mominul now has six ducks versus South Africa from 10 matches (18 innings) at 14.22.

He had scored 0 and 1 in the 1st Test.

Meanwhile, Mominul now has 14 ducks in away matches (home of opposition).