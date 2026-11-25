Bangladesh's Mominul Haque records his 21st duck in Tests: Stats
What's the story
Bangladesh cricket team's Mominul Haque bagged a five-ball duck versus South Africa on Day 3 of the 2nd Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Mominul, who had earlier scored 18 in his side's score of 91 in the 1st innings, failed to trouble the score as Bangladesh faltered for 164 in their 2nd outing. South Africa won the match by an innings and 219 runs.
Information
Wiaan Mulder gets Mominul's wicket
Mominul walked in when Bangladesh were 58/1. He got strangled down the leg-side with Mulder getting the ball to swing in from round the wicket. Mominul managed to get a tickle after aiming for a flick with the ball sliding down the leg-side.
Numbers
Six ducks versus South Africa; 14 in away games
With 18 runs in this match, Mominul owns 5,312 runs from 84 matches (156 innings) at 36.63 (100s: 13, 50s: 28).
Notably, he recorded his 21st duck for Bangladesh in this format.
As per Cricinfo, Mominul now has six ducks versus South Africa from 10 matches (18 innings) at 14.22.
He had scored 0 and 1 in the 1st Test.
Meanwhile, Mominul now has 14 ducks in away matches (home of opposition).