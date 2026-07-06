T20 World Cup: Beth Mooney hammers match-winning fifty versus ENG-W

Feats

Mooney attains these feats

As per Cricbuzz, Mooney became the first to win the POTM award twice in Women's T20 World Cup finals (2023 and 2026). Marlon Samuels is the only one to have done it in the Men's competition (2012 and 2016). Mooney also recorded her 3rd 50-plus scores in T20 World Cup finals (2020, 2023 and 2026). She smashed 74* versus SA Women in the 2023 edition and 78* versus India in 2020. Mooney became the first to win the POTT award twice. In men's cricket, Virat Kohli has done it twice.