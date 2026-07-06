T20 World Cup: Beth Mooney hammers match-winning fifty versus ENG-W
What's the story
Australia triumphed over England in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final, winning by seven wickets at Lord's. The victory secured Australia's seventh title, extending their record. Despite a strong performance from England's Nat Sciver-Brunt and Freya Kemp, who put on an unbeaten 80-run partnership, Australia chased down the target of 151 with 17 balls to spare. Beth Mooney led the show with a solid knock of 64 off 49 balls.
Charge
Mooney leads the charge with a 100-run stand
Australia lost opener Georgia Voll early on before Phoebe Litchfield joined Mooney and they played an aggressive game to keep England at bay. A 100-run stand between the two laid the foundation for this massive victory. Litchfield missed out on a fifty, being dismissed for 48 runs by Charlie Dean. Mooney fell thereafter in the 16th over. Sophie Ecclestone trapped Mooney in front of the stumps. It was a mature knock from Mooney, who made things look easy.
Numbers
Women's T20 World Cup: Mooney gets to 990 runs
Mooney's knock was laced with 10 fours. From 35 Women's T20 World Cup games, Mooney now owns 990 runs at 43.04. She struck her 9th fifty. Mooney ended the 2026 campaign as the 2nd-highest run-scorer. She bagged 238 runs from 7 matches at 47.60. She struck her 3rd fifty. In 125 WT20I games (119 matches), Mooney has amassed 3,783 runs at 41.57. She struck her 31st fifty (100s: 2). In 19 matches versus ENG-W, Mooney owns 811 runs at 57.92. She smashed her 8th fifty (100s: 1).
Feats
Mooney attains these feats
As per Cricbuzz, Mooney became the first to win the POTM award twice in Women's T20 World Cup finals (2023 and 2026). Marlon Samuels is the only one to have done it in the Men's competition (2012 and 2016). Mooney also recorded her 3rd 50-plus scores in T20 World Cup finals (2020, 2023 and 2026). She smashed 74* versus SA Women in the 2023 edition and 78* versus India in 2020. Mooney became the first to win the POTT award twice. In men's cricket, Virat Kohli has done it twice.
Record
Partnership record between Mooney and Litchfield
As per Cricbuzz, Mooney and Litchfield's 100-run stand is now the 3rd-highest in WT20 WC finals. Highest partnership in WT20 WC finals (any wicket) 120 - H Matthews, S Taylor (WI) vs AUS, Kolkata, 2016 (1st wkt) 115 - A Healy, B Mooney (AUS) vs IND, Melbourne, 2020 (1st wkt) 100 - P Litchfield, B Mooney (AUS) vs ENG, Lord's, 2026 (2nd wkt) 80* - F Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG) vs AUS, Lord's, 2026 (5th wkt)