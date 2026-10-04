Wicketkeeper-captains with the most centuries in ODI cricket

Hope tops this elite list as eight of his 21 ODI tons have come as a keeper-captain.

He has recorded this tally in just 53 innings. The star batter also owns 11 fifties in this regard.

Hope has recorded a stunning 2,282 runs in these games at a jaw-dropping average of 57.05, as per Cricinfo.

The 32-year-old owns the second-most runs in this category.