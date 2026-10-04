Wicketkeeper-captains with the most centuries in ODI cricket
What's the story
West Indies captain Shai Hope has created history by scoring an unbeaten 162 against India in the third and final ODI match in New Chandigarh. The knock, which came off just 143 balls and included 17 fours and three sixes, is now the highest individual score by a West Indies player in a successful ODI chase. Meanwhile, here we look at the designated wicketkeeper-batters with the most ODI tons while captaining the team.
#1
Shai Hope: 8 centuries
Hope tops this elite list as eight of his 21 ODI tons have come as a keeper-captain.
He has recorded this tally in just 53 innings. The star batter also owns 11 fifties in this regard.
Hope has recorded a stunning 2,282 runs in these games at a jaw-dropping average of 57.05, as per Cricinfo.
The 32-year-old owns the second-most runs in this category.
#2
MS Dhoni: 6 centuries
Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni comes second on this list.
He scored six centuries across 172 innings as India's wicketkeeper-captain.
Despite batting at number five or six for most of his career, where long innings aren't always possible, Dhoni was a match-winner for India on several occasions.
While he owns 6,641 runs at 53.55 as a keeper-skipper, no other player even has 2,500 runs in this regard.
Dhoni's tally also includes 47 fifties.
#3
AB de Villiers: 4 centuries
South African great AB de Villiers is the only other keeper-captain with more than two ODI hundreds.
He scored four centuries in just 27 innings, which is an impressive ratio.
De Villiers was known for his explosive and unorthodox batting style, with the ability to play shots all around the ground.
The Proteas dasher scored 1,429 runs in these games at an average of 71.45 and a strike rate of 107.12 (50s: 8).