India have won their last 11 T20I series

Full Member teams with most consecutive T20I series wins

By Parth Dhall 04:22 pm Jan 26, 2026

What's the story

India annihilated New Zealand in the 3rd T20I of the five-match series at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on January 25. The hosts restricted the Kiwis to 153/9 before chasing down the total in just 10 overs. Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav played blazing knocks. This marked India's 11th successive T20I series win. Here are the Full Member sides with the most such victories.