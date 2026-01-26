Full Member teams with most consecutive T20I series wins
India annihilated New Zealand in the 3rd T20I of the five-match series at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on January 25. The hosts restricted the Kiwis to 153/9 before chasing down the total in just 10 overs. Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav played blazing knocks. This marked India's 11th successive T20I series win. Here are the Full Member sides with the most such victories.
India: 11 wins (2024 - ongoing)
As mentioned, India have now won 11 successive T20I series. This run includes the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup and 2025 Asia Cup titles. Notably, India last lost a T20I series in 2023, against the West Indies. Their 2023/24 series in South Africa was drawn 1-1. Notably, India also won seven successive T20I series between 2017 and 2018.
Winning streak at home
It is worth noting that India have won 10 successive T20I series at home, the most in this regard among Full Member teams. They are unbeaten at home since 2022. Australia follow India with eight such wins (2006-10).
Pakistan: 11 wins (2016-2018)
According to Cricbuzz, Pakistan are the only other side to have won 10-plus successive T20I series. The Men in Green won 11 such series between 2016 and 2018.