Highest team scores versus India in last 10 overs (ODIs)
What's the story
England put on a batting clinic by scoring an impressive 387/3 against India in the third and final ODI at Lord's. The innings was led by Ben Duckett's explosive knock of 141 runs off just 135 balls. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler and Joe Root were the ones who powered the home team toward the end. On this note, we look at the teams with the most runs scored versus India in the last 10 overs of an ODI innings.
#3
126 by England at Lord's, 2026
England's fireworks in the aforementioned game take the third spot on this list.
Duckett's explosive 141 was complemented by Jacob Bethell's 91.
While the opening duo set the platform, Root and Buttler made merry toward the end as England's last 10 overs resulted in 126 runs and two wickets.
Buttler went berserk during his 13-ball 41* as Root (74* off 48) also accelerated well.
Their efforts meant England finished at 387/3 and later won by 27 runs.
#2
135 by South Africa in Johannesburg, 2013
South Africa were all over the Indian team in the 2013 Johannesburg ODI.
Quinton de Kock's 135 laid the platform as he added 152 runs with fellow opener Hashim Amla (65).
The last 10 overs of the innings saw skipper AB de Villiers and JP Duminy demolish the Indian bowlers.
While the former made a brilliant 47-ball 77, Duminy's 59* took just 29 balls.
Their brilliance meant the Proteas aggregated 135 runs in this phase, taking their total to 358/4.
The Men in Blue were folded for 217 in response.
#1
144 by South Africa at Wankhede, 2015
South Africa also occupy the top spot as their 438/4 in the 2015 Wankhede match is still the highest ODI total against India.
The innings was powered by brilliant centuries from de Kock (109), Faf du Plessis (133), and de Villiers (119).
De Villiers was absolutely ruthless toward the end as SA's last 10 overs resulted in 144 runs.
He struck at 195.08 during his 61-ball stay.
South Africa went on to win the match by a whopping margin of 214 runs.