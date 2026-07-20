Highest team scores versus India in last 10 overs (ODIs)  

England's fireworks in the aforementioned game take the third spot on this list.

Duckett's explosive 141 was complemented by Jacob Bethell's 91.

While the opening duo set the platform, Root and Buttler made merry toward the end as England's last 10 overs resulted in 126 runs and two wickets.

Buttler went berserk during his 13-ball 41* as Root (74* off 48) also accelerated well.

Their efforts meant England finished at 387/3 and later won by 27 runs.