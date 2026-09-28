Most sixes hit by Virat Kohli in an ODI innings

Kohli, who has improved his strike rate in recent times, bashed the WI bowlers in Thiruvananthapuram.

The 37-year-old finished the chase with 2 sixes on the bounce off Keacy Carty. His 55th ODI ton came off just 74 balls, his third-fastest in the format.

In his 88-ball 139*, Kohli hammered 10 fours and 9 sixes, finishing with a strike rate of 157.95.