Most sixes hit by Virat Kohli in an ODI innings
What's the story
Virat Kohli starred in an incredible run-chase as India beat West Indies in the 1st ODI at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Kohli, who shattered several records, slammed a brilliant 139* off 88 balls, helping the Men in Blue chase down 296 in 41.4 overs. He hammered 9 sixes, the most by him in an ODI innings.
#1
9 sixes vs West Indies, Thiruvananthapuram, 2026
Kohli, who has improved his strike rate in recent times, bashed the WI bowlers in Thiruvananthapuram.
The 37-year-old finished the chase with 2 sixes on the bounce off Keacy Carty. His 55th ODI ton came off just 74 balls, his third-fastest in the format.
In his 88-ball 139*, Kohli hammered 10 fours and 9 sixes, finishing with a strike rate of 157.95.
#2
8 vs Sri Lanka, Thiruvananthapuram, 2023
In 2023, Kohli scored an iconic century against Sri Lanka at the same venue.
In the final ODI of the three-match series, India racked up a mammoth 390/5 in 50 overs. Kohli was the top-scorer, having smashed an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls.
His knock at Greenfield International Stadium included 13 fours and 8 sixes.
Information
7 sixes vs Australia and South Africa
Kohli has hit seven sixes in an ODI innings on two occasions: 100* off 52 balls vs Australia in Jaipur, 2013, and 135 off 120 balls vs South Africa in Ranchi, 2025.