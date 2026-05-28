IPL: Batters with most sixes in Powerplay of an innings

Rajasthan Royals' teen prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stunned Sunrisers Hyderabad with his blazing knock in the IPL 2026 Eliminator. He scored an incredible 97 runs off just 29 balls, helping the Royals post a massive total of 243/8. RR later won by 47 runs to reach Qualifier 2. Notably, Sooryavanshi set multiple records by smashing 8 sixes in the Powerplay itself.

#1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 9 vs SRH, Eliminator, 2026 With one of the greatest playoff knocks, Sooryavanshi now tops this elite list. Out of his blistering 97 runs against SRH in the IPL 2026 Eliminator in New Chandigarh, 60 came in the Powerplay. Sooryavanshi hit 8 of his 12 sixes within six overs, now the most for a batter in the Powerplay of an IPL innings.

Others Sooryavanshi leads list of other batters too Sooryavanshi surpassed the record he set earlier this season. He smashed 7 sixes in the Powerplay in his 37-ball 103 (5 fours and 12 sixes) against SRH in Jaipur. The other batters with at least 7 sixes in the Powerplay of an IPL innings are Sanath Jayasuriya (2008), Jos Buttler (2018), Jonny Bairstow (2022), and Abhishek Sharma (2026).

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