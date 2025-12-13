These T20Is saw Team India surrender against fast bowlers 

South Africa defeated India by a massive margin of 51 runs in the second T20I of the five-match series. The match, played in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, saw South Africa post 213/4 in their allotted overs. In reply, India struggled and were bowled out for just 162 runs, despite a valiant effort from Tilak Varma, who scored a half-century (62). On this note, we list down the T20Is that saw India lose nine or more wickets against fast bowlers.

#1 10 vs South Africa, 2025 As per Cricbuzz, the aforementioned Mullanpur affair marked the first instance of India losing all 10 wickets to fast bowlers in a T20I innings. Ottneil Baartman was the pick of the SA bowlers, claiming 4/24 from four overs. Lungi Ngidi (2/26), Marco Jansen (2/25), and Lutho Sipamla (2/46) made two strikes each as India suffered their second-biggest defeat in T20Is, by runs (51).

#2 9 vs Pakistan, 2024 Pakistan had restricted India to 119/10 (19 overs) in the league game of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in New York. Nine of the 10 Indian wickets that day went to fast bowlers. They were going well at 89/3 before suffering a shock collapse. While Naseem Shah (3/21) and Haris Rauf (3/21) recorded three-fers, Shaheen Afridi (1/29) and Mohammad Amir (2/23) also made a mark. However, India later defended the paltry total.