Sanju Samson vs Shubman Gill: Decoding their stats in T20Is

India are most likely to make changes in their playing XI for the third T20I against South Africa . The match is scheduled to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on December 14, 2025. Shubman Gill, who has been under fire for his poor performance in the first two matches of this five-match series, could be dropped from the team in favor of Sanju Samson. We decode the stats of the duo,

Performance review Gill's performance under scrutiny Gill, India's T20I vice-captain, has had a disappointing run in the series so far. He scored just four runs off two balls in the first match and was dismissed for a golden duck in the second. His back-to-back failures with the bat have drawn a lot of criticism. To replace him, Sanju Samson is likely to be brought into the team as an opener for this match.

Order adjustments Potential changes in India's batting order If Samson is included as an opener, it could change the batting order with Tilak Varma moving to three and Suryakumar Yadav coming out at four. Yadav has also been struggling for runs but India are unlikely to drop their captain. The conditions in Dharamsala are expected to favor pacers which could prompt India to include Harshit Rana instead of Shivam Dube for a stronger bowling attack.

Information Samson saw Gill take his T20I team place Earlier, Samson and Abhishek Sharma forged a strong form in T20Is while opening. However, Gill was selected as vice-captain and came straight into the team which ultimately forced Samson to be omitted.

Stats Here are the stats of the two From a total of 174 T20s, Gill has registered 6 ducks. He owns a tally of 5,385 runs from 171 innings at 36.87 (SR: 136.75). As many as 841 of his T20 runs have come for India at 28.03. In 51 T20Is, Samson owns 995 runs from 43 innings at 23.51. He has three tons and three ffities. Overall in T20s, he has scored 7,996 runs from 319 matches (302 innings). He has 51 fifties, six ducks alongside posting six tons.