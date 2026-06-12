Real Madrid reappoint Jose Mourinho as head coach: Decoding stats
What's the story
Real Madrid have officially announced the reappointment of Jose Mourinho as their head coach. The 63-year-old Portuguese manager has signed a three-year contract with the club. Mourinho has been brought to steady the ship after two consecutive seasons without a major trophy for Los Blancos. Mourinho will return to the Santiago Bernabeu on July 13 to start his second term in charge ahead of pre-season training. We look at his career as a manager.
Recent tenure
Mourinho leaves Benfica as Real pay transfer fee
In the 2025-26 season, Mourinho managed Portuguese club Benfica. His team went unbeaten in the domestic league but fell short of winning the title. Benfica finished third despite going unbeaten and earned a place in the UEFA Europa League. Real Madrid paid Benfica €15 million ($17.25 million) for the services of their former manager. Mourinho managed 45 games as Benfica's manager and won 27 of them (D10 L8).
Past achievements
Mourinho's 1st spell at Real Madrid was a success
Mourinho previously managed Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013, winning 128 of his 178 matches across all competitions (D28 L22). He led the team to a La Liga title in the 2011-12 season and a Copa del Rey crown in the 2010-11 season. He also won the Supercopa de Espana in 2012. However, he couldn't guide them to UEFA Champions League glory during his first term. Under Mourinho, Real Madrid became the first club to reach 100 points in a La Liga season during the historic 2011-12 campaign.
Porto
Mourinho bagged six trophies with FC Porto
Mourinho managed FC Porto January 23, 2022, to June 2024. With FC Porto, Mourinho won two league honors. He won the Taca de Portugal in 2002-03, besides the Supertaça Candido de Oliveira in 2003. He also won the UEFA Cup with Porto in 2002-03 and the Champions League in 2003-04. Porto lost the UEFA Super Cup in 2003 under Mourinho. He clocked a win percentage of 71.65 (P127 W91 D21 L15).
Chelsea
Mourinho won every domestic honor with Chelsea
Across two spells at Premier League club Chelsea FC as manager, Mourinho dished out three league honors in England's top-flight football. He won one FA Cup and three League Cup titles. He also won the FA Community Shield. His side lost the UEFA Super Cup in 2013. In his first spell, he had a win percentage of 67.13. In the second spell he clocked 58.82%.
Inter
Mourinho was successful at Inter Milan
With Inter Milan, Mourinho won two Serie A titles across two seasons in 2008-09 and 2009-10 respectively. He helped the side win Coppa Italia in 2009-10 and the Italian Super Cup in 2008. He helped Inter win the UEFA Champions League in 2009-10. At Inter, Mourinho had a win percentage of 62.04. He managed the side in 108 games, winning 67, drawing 26, and losing 15.
MUFC
Mourinho handed Man United their maiden Europa League trophy
Mourinho also managed Manchester United in 144 matches after joining the club in the summer of 2016. In his debut season, he helped United win the Community Shield, League Cup, and the Europa League. He suffered a defeat in the UEFA Super Cup against Real and also lost an FA Cup final against Chelsea in his 2nd season in 2017-18. Mourino clocked a win percentage of 58.33 His side won 84 games, drew 32, and lost 28.
Information
A look at Mourinho's stint with Spurs
Mourinho's next destination was Tottenham Hotspur and after 17 months in charge, he was sacked. He helped the side reach the League Cup final but didn't get the chance to manage them in that game. He had a win percentage of 51.16 at Spurs.
Roma
Mourinho led AS Roma to two European finals
Since joining Serie A side AS Roma in July 2021, Mourinho guided them in 138 matches, registering 68 wins and 31 draws Under his reign, the Giallorossi suffered 39 defeats with a 49.28 win percentage. Roma scored 213 goals under the Portuguese while conceding 143 goals. Mourinho won the UEFA Conference League in the 2021-22 season while finishing as runners-up in the 2022-23 Europa League.
Do you know?
5 European club honors and only person with this record
Mourinho is the only manager in football history to have won all three major UEFA club competitions: the UEFA Champions League (with Porto and Inter Milan), the UEFA Europa League (with Porto and Manchester United), and the UEFA Conference League (with AS Roma).
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Mourinho also managed Fenerbahce in 2024-25
In June 2024, Fenerbahce appointed Mourinho. However, the club parted ways with him in August 2025. He managed the club in 62 games (W37 D14 L11). Fenerbahce finished 2nd under Mourinho in the 2024-25 Super Lig.
Awards
Mourinho has won a plethora of awards
Mourinho won FIFA World Coach of the Year in 2010. He won three Premier League Manager of the Season awards and four Manager of the Month awards. He won two Serie A Coach of the Year awards. He was adjudged UEFA Manager of the Year in 2002-03 and 2003-04. Mourinho also won four IFFHS World's Best Club Coach on four occasions.
Twitter Post
Welcome!
👋 ¡Bienvenido, Mourinho! 👋 pic.twitter.com/iLce8neamx— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 11, 2026