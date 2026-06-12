Real Madrid reappoint Jose Mourinho as head coach: Decoding stats

Past achievements

Mourinho's 1st spell at Real Madrid was a success

Mourinho previously managed Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013, winning 128 of his 178 matches across all competitions (D28 L22). He led the team to a La Liga title in the 2011-12 season and a Copa del Rey crown in the 2010-11 season. He also won the Supercopa de Espana in 2012. However, he couldn't guide them to UEFA Champions League glory during his first term. Under Mourinho, Real Madrid became the first club to reach 100 points in a La Liga season during the historic 2011-12 campaign.