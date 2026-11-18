Dhoni is among the three players with 800-plus wicket-keeping dismissals across formats. With 829 dismissals, he is only behind Mark Boucher (998) and Adam Gilchrist (905).

However, Dhoni leads by a mile in terms of stumpings in international cricket. Deemed the fastest hands behind the stumps, Dhoni effected 195 stumpings.

The next-best wicket-keeper on this tally is Kumar Sangakkara (139).