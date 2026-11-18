3 stunning wicket-keeping records of legend MS Dhoni
What's the story
On November 17, MS Dhoni called time on his illustrious cricketing career, ending an era in Indian cricket. The only captain to win each of the three white-ball ICC trophies, Dhoni left behind a rich legacy as an astute leader. He was also a reliable force behind the stumps, having turned matches at will. Here are his incredible wicket-keeping records.
#1
Most stumpings in international cricket
Dhoni is among the three players with 800-plus wicket-keeping dismissals across formats. With 829 dismissals, he is only behind Mark Boucher (998) and Adam Gilchrist (905).
However, Dhoni leads by a mile in terms of stumpings in international cricket. Deemed the fastest hands behind the stumps, Dhoni effected 195 stumpings.
The next-best wicket-keeper on this tally is Kumar Sangakkara (139).
#2
Most dismissals while leading across formats
The captain-keeper combo makes Dhoni stand out. He turned out as the wicketkeeper-batter-captain in the majority of his matches.
As a designated captain and wicket-keeper, Dhoni recorded 531 dismissals (412 catches and 119 stumpings).
The next-best player on this elite list is Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed - 150 dismissals (134 catches and 16 stumpings).
Information
Fastest stumping
Dhoni also holds the record for the fastest stumping in international cricket (on broadcast). In 2018, he dismissed West Indies batter Keemo Paul, whipping his bails off in just 0.08 seconds. Notably, a human eye takes approximately 0.15 seconds to blink.