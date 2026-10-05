Is Mukesh Kumar in line for Test recall? Key stats
What's the story
Mukesh Kumar's stellar performance in the recent Irani Cup has put him in line for selection in the upcoming Test series against hosts New Zealand, starting on November 19. He is now one of the top contenders, along with Bengal pacer Akash Deep. The 32-year-old seamer made his international debut in July 2023 and has since played three Tests, six ODIs, and 17 T20Is. On this note, we look at his red-ball numbers.
Selection prospects
Eight wickets in the Irani Cup
Mukesh took eight wickets in Rest of India's stunning come-from-behind win in the Irani Cup in Srinagar on Sunday (October 4).
Mukesh shone with figures of 2/84 and 6/33 in the final.
Thanks to his brilliant six-fer in the final innings, ROI managed to defend 278 and bowl Jammu and Kashmir out for 111 in Srinagar on Day 4.
Stats
Mukesh owns 11 FC fifers
Mukesh, who played the last of his three Tests in early 2024, has been spectacular in FC cricket.
The one in the Irani Cup was the pacer's 11th FC five-wicket haul, as per Cricinfo.
The Indian seamer fell short of emulating his career-best innings returns (6/32).
Across 62 red-ball games, the right-arm pacer has taken 242 wickets at an average of 21.82.
This includes a match haul of 10 wickets. Mukesh has also taken seven wickets from three Tests at 25.57.
Form
Mukesh's recent form
Mukesh has been at the peak of his powers lately.
Before making a mark in the Irani Cup, the pacer finished the 2026 Duleep Trophy as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets at 14.91.
Across four matches and six innings in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, Mukesh claimed 11 wickets at 29.27 with the help of a fifer.
Squad composition
These seamers would travel to New Zealand
Along with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Gurnoor Brar, Mukesh and Akash are likely to be part of the 16- or 17-member red-ball squad for the two Tests, as per Cricbuzz.
The matches will be played as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.
There is also a possibility that Prasidh Krishna could join them on their flight to Auckland despite suffering a hamstring injury during India's second ODI against the West Indies on September 30.