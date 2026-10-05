Is Mukesh Kumar in line for Test recall? Key stats 

Mukesh, who played the last of his three Tests in early 2024, has been spectacular in FC cricket.

The one in the Irani Cup was the pacer's 11th FC five-wicket haul, as per Cricinfo.

The Indian seamer fell short of emulating his career-best innings returns (6/32).

Across 62 red-ball games, the right-arm pacer has taken 242 wickets at an average of 21.82.

This includes a match haul of 10 wickets. Mukesh has also taken seven wickets from three Tests at 25.57.