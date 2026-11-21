National team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan provided more details about Mushfiqur's injury.

"Mushfiqur complained of acute pain in the left groin region during the first Test match," Khan said ahead of the Centurion game.

After the game, an MRI scan revealed some inflammation and irritation around his bony pelvis.

Khan added that "He requires immediate rest and targeted rehabilitation to manage the stress response and prevent further aggravation and is unavailable for the second Test."