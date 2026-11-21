Mushfiqur Rahim to miss 2nd Test against SA: Here's why
What's the story
Star Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim has been ruled out of the second Test against South Africa due to a groin injury. The match is scheduled to begin at Centurion's SuperSport Park on November 23. While his teammates were busy gearing up for the game, Mushfiqur was seen sitting on the bench during practice sessions. Here are further details.
Rehabilitation
What the team physio said
National team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan provided more details about Mushfiqur's injury.
"Mushfiqur complained of acute pain in the left groin region during the first Test match," Khan said ahead of the Centurion game.
After the game, an MRI scan revealed some inflammation and irritation around his bony pelvis.
Khan added that "He requires immediate rest and targeted rehabilitation to manage the stress response and prevent further aggravation and is unavailable for the second Test."
Series challenge
Bangladesh will miss Mushfiqur's experience
The absence of Mushfiqur is a major blow for Bangladesh, who lost the first Test at Wanderers by nine wickets.
Although Bangladesh showed fight in the first innings, they will have to face South Africa in Centurion without their experienced batter.
Mushfiqur, who scored 0 and 22 in Johannesburg, recently became the first Bangladesh batter with 7,000 Test runs. No other Bangladesh batter has even 5,500 runs.
Information
What about his replacement?
In Mushfiqur's absence, Bangladesh will likely include either Mohammad Naim or Jaker Ali in the Playing XI in Centurion. Notably, Bangladesh are already without fast bowler Hasan Mahmud, who was ruled out with an elbow injury on Friday.