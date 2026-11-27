Nahid Rana set to miss SA T20I series: Details here
What's the story
Bangladesh speedster Nahid Rana will miss the impending T20I series against South Africa after being diagnosed with dengue. The news was confirmed by officials from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to Cricbuzz. Rana has been admitted to Evercare Hospital after his platelet count dropped significantly. "It will take at least three weeks for him to recover because your body becomes very weak due to dengue," said a BCB official.
Injury history
Major setback for Bangladesh
Rana's absence from the T20I series comes as a major setback for the team management, which was hoping to see him back in competitive cricket after a long hiatus.
He was previously ruled out of the Test series against South Africa due to a labrum tear.
After completing his rehabilitation in Australia, where he also underwent medical assessment under renowned physicians, Rana returned home.
Setbacks
Rana's injury woes
Rana suffered a Grade 2 side strain during Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe in July, which forced him to skip the subsequent tour of Australia, the Asian Games, and a one-off Test against Afghanistan.
He then suffered another glute injury during rehabilitation, ruling him out of a tri-series in the UAE involving Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.
The labrum tear later ruled him out of both matches in the Test series against West Indies as well as South Africa Tests.
Recovery plans
Mahmud to seek treatment in England
Fast bowler Hasan Mahmud, who was ruled out of the South Africa tour after his tennis elbow injury recurred during the series, is likely to go to England for further assessment.
His county side Kent, for whom he shone last season and helped secure promotion, is keen on getting him treated in England.
According to BCB sources, arrangements for the trip are being made by the county side.
Information
Huge blow for Bangladesh
Nahid Rana, the tall seamer who bowls at over 145kph, has been a revelation for Bangladesh across formats. In 10 ODIs this year, Rana has taken 27 wickets at an average of 16.07, including a career-best 6/21. He owns 42 wickets from 39 T20s at 25.28.