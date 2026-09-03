Zimbabwe beat Namibia for 3rd consecutive time in T20Is: Stats

Zimbabwe's bowling attack, which is usually their strong point, proved its mettle once again.

They put Namibia under pressure from the start by making run-scoring difficult and taking early wickets.

Brad Evans was instrumental in this effort with his 2/29, joining Duan Jansen as the joint leading wicket-taker in the series with eight wickets each.

Blessing Muzarabani managed 1/34 from 4 overs whereas Sikandar Raza picked 1/27.

Kundai Matigimu also claimed 2/31 from his 4-over spell.