T20 World Cup, Nathan Ellis floors Ireland with 4/12: Stats
What's the story
Right-arm fast-medium pacer, Nathan Ellis, produced a heroic bowling display for Australia against Ireland in Match 14 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Group B contest saw Australia score 182/6 in 20 overs. Ireland were folded for 115 in 16.5 overs. Ellis was adjudged the Man of the Match award for his heroics. Besides Ellis, spinner Adam Zampa also collected 4 scalps.
Bowling
Ellis shines with a four-fer
Ellis bowled 3.5 overs and clocked 4/12. He also bowled a maiden over. Ellis was introduced in the 3rd over and he claimed the wickets of Ross Adair and Curtis Campher. A slower ball did Adair whereas Campher was out after a miscued pull. He bowled the 5th over next and dismissed Benjamin Calitz. In the 17th over, he dismissed Barry McCarthy.
Numbers
7th four-fer for Ellis in T20s
Ellis has raced to 230 wickets in T20s from 183 matches at 22.71. This was his 7th four-fer, as per ESPNcricinfo. 54 of his T20 scalps have come for Australia in T20Is from 33 matches at 16.62. He clocked his 2nd four-fer in T20Is. In 4 T20 World Cup matches, Ellis has 8 scalps at 10.75.