T20 World Cup, Nathan Ellis floors Ireland with 4/12: Stats

Bowling

Ellis shines with a four-fer

Ellis bowled 3.5 overs and clocked 4/12. He also bowled a maiden over. Ellis was introduced in the 3rd over and he claimed the wickets of Ross Adair and Curtis Campher. A slower ball did Adair whereas Campher was out after a miscued pull. He bowled the 5th over next and dismissed Benjamin Calitz. In the 17th over, he dismissed Barry McCarthy.