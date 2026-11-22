1st Test: NZ respond well after India pile historic 720/9d
What's the story
India declared their first innings at a mammoth 720/9, taking a massive lead of 352 runs against New Zealand in the first Test match. The declaration came on the fourth day of the match at Wellington's Basin Reserve. Rishabh Pant played a crucial role in this innings, scoring an impressive century and helping India extend their record tally before declaring.
Match progress
How did NZ batters fare?
In response to India's huge total, New Zealand ended the day at 119/2 with Devon Conway unbeaten on 59. Rachin Ravindra was with him on 27 not out.
Jasprit Bumrah (1-33) struck early by dismissing Latham for a duck, while Prasidh Krishna dismissed Nicholls for 31.
India now needs eight wickets on the final day to win the match and take a lead in the series.
Key performances
Pant, Jurel star for India
Pant's century was instrumental in India's massive total.
He reached his ninth Test hundred with a six over long-off and two more soon after took him to 108 sixes in his Test career, the most of any batter apart from England's Ben Stokes (138).
Jurel had earlier become the sixth batter to score a half-century in India's innings before being caught in the deep for 78, triggering the declaration an hour before tea.
Historic achievement
Highest Test total in New Zealand
India's final score of 720 runs in their first innings is the highest Test innings total ever scored in New Zealand.
The previous best was 520 all out in Hamilton back in 2009.
All-rounder Glenn Phillips (3-154) took a couple of wickets as Indian batters went for their shots ahead of the declaration, while seamer Jacob Duffy ended with figures of 1-201 from his 33 overs.