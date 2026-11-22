In response to India's huge total, New Zealand ended the day at 119/2 with Devon Conway unbeaten on 59. Rachin Ravindra was with him on 27 not out.

Jasprit Bumrah (1-33) struck early by dismissing Latham for a duck, while Prasidh Krishna dismissed Nicholls for 31.

India now needs eight wickets on the final day to win the match and take a lead in the series.