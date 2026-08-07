Newcastle United thwart Manchester United's move for Lewis Hall
What's the story
Newcastle United have turned down Manchester United's interest in left-back Lewis Hall. The 21-year-old England international has been on the radar of the Old Trafford side for some time now. However, after an initial inquiry was rejected two weeks ago, Newcastle made it clear that Hall is not for sale this summer, as per Sky Sports News. Newcastle have already let several star players leave this summer for hefty sums and want to keep Hall.
Squad challenges
Manchester United's left-back conundrum
Manchester United are looking to bolster their left-back position this summer.
The club is currently relying on Luke Shaw as their main left-back option, following Tyrell Malacia's exit on a free transfer.
Shaw has just a year remaining on his contract, which makes the search for a long-term replacement even more pressing.
Michael Carrick's Man United have Patrick Dorgu and Harry Amass as left-back options.
However, they could sell Amass if a suitor arrives, as per reports.
Details
Hall's contract situation and numbers
Hall has three years left on his current contract with Newcastle.
The club is also looking to add another full-back to their squad.
Hall has so far made 80 appearances for the Magpies. He joined on loan initially from Chelsea in 2023-24 before the move was made permananent.
Hall made 12 appearances for Chelsea before his move to Newcastle.
Summer
Newcastle's summer transfer window so far
Newcastle have signed the likes of Bazoumana Toure from Hoffenhaim for £42m, Sean Steur from Ajax for £23m and Ewen Jaouen from Reims for £18.5m.
Newcastle also signed Aladji Bamba from AS Monaco for an initial fee of £30 million, with an additional £5.5 million in potential add-ons.
In terms of outgoings, Sandro Tonali joined Tottenham Hotspur for £100m whereas Anthony Gordon was snapped up by Barcelona for £69.3m.
Skipper Bruno Guimaraes is on the verge of joining Arsenal after the clubs agreed a deal worth £75 million.
Twitter Post
Not for sale!
🚨Newcastle have informed Manchester United that full-back Lewis Hall is not for sale this summer, after an initial enquiry was rejected.— Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 7, 2026
⚽️#MUFC are looking to strengthen at left back this summer and Hall is a player they like.
❌ #NUFC turned down their enquiry for the… pic.twitter.com/qyVXRCMzGJ