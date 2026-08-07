Newcastle United thwart Manchester United's move for Lewis Hall

Manchester United are looking to bolster their left-back position this summer.

The club is currently relying on Luke Shaw as their main left-back option, following Tyrell Malacia's exit on a free transfer.

Shaw has just a year remaining on his contract, which makes the search for a long-term replacement even more pressing.

Michael Carrick's Man United have Patrick Dorgu and Harry Amass as left-back options.

However, they could sell Amass if a suitor arrives, as per reports.