Listing non-openers with double-centuries in ODI cricket
What's the story
In a remarkable display of batting prowess, England's captain Harry Brook has become the first player from his country to score a double-century in One Day Internationals (ODIs). He achieved this historic feat during an ODI Tri-Series match against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. Brook scored an impressive 202 runs off just 116 balls, helping England post a mammoth total of 429/4 in their allotted 50 overs. As Brook's knock came while batting at four, here we look at the non-openers with double-tons in ODI cricket.
#1
Harry Brook - 202* vs Sri Lanka, 2026
Brook's innings in the aforementioned game was studded with 21 boundaries and 10 sixes.
He formed a crucial partnership of 159 runs with Joe Root (69) for the third wicket and an unbeaten stand of 185 runs with Will Jacks (66).
Having reached his double-century in just 114 balls, Brook also shattered India's Shubman Gill's record for the fastest double-century in ODIs.
However, his efforts went in vain as the Lankans (430/8) pulled off the second-highest successful chase in ODIs.
With this, Brook became the first batter to score an ODI double-hundred in a losing cause.
#2
Glenn Maxwell - 201* vs Afghanistan, 2023
Glenn Maxwell's brilliance against Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup encounter in Mumbai is widely regarded as the best knock in the ODI format.
His double-century, which came while batting at six, helped Australia chase 292 after being down to 91/7.
Maxwell, who was severely struggling with cramps that day, slammed a 128-ball double-ton, scoring 201* runs.
He smashed 21 fours and 10 sixes. His 202-run stand with Pat Cummins saw the latter score just 12 runs.