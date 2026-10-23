Listing non-openers with double-centuries in ODI cricket 

Brook's innings in the aforementioned game was studded with 21 boundaries and 10 sixes.

He formed a crucial partnership of 159 runs with Joe Root (69) for the third wicket and an unbeaten stand of 185 runs with Will Jacks (66).

Having reached his double-century in just 114 balls, Brook also shattered India's Shubman Gill's record for the fastest double-century in ODIs.

However, his efforts went in vain as the Lankans (430/8) pulled off the second-highest successful chase in ODIs.

With this, Brook became the first batter to score an ODI double-hundred in a losing cause.