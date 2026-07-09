Wimbledon 2026, Linda Noskova reaches maiden Grand Slam final: Stats

Numbers

Noskova races to 10-3 win-loss record at Wimbledon

Noskova has raced to a 21-15 win-loss record at Grand Slams and is chasing her maiden major. She is now 10-3 at Wimbledon in terms of win-loss record. Last season, she had reached the 4th round here. Noskova and Kostyuk have now faced each other twice on the WTA Tour. It's 1-1 between the pair. Kostyuk had earlier emerged victorious in the meeting at 2026 Madrid Open.