Wimbledon 2026, Linda Noskova reaches maiden Grand Slam final: Stats
What's the story
The 2026 Wimbledon will witness a historic all-Czech final as Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova have advanced to the title clash. Noskova, the ninth seed, secured her spot by defeating Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in straight sets: 6-4, 6-4. As per WTA, the 21-year-old Noskova became the youngest women's singles finalist at Wimbledon since Eugenie Bouchard in 2014. This victory marks Noskova's first-ever Grand Slam final appearance and ensures that a maiden Grand Slam champion will be crowned at this year's tournament.
Numbers
Noskova races to 10-3 win-loss record at Wimbledon
Noskova has raced to a 21-15 win-loss record at Grand Slams and is chasing her maiden major. She is now 10-3 at Wimbledon in terms of win-loss record. Last season, she had reached the 4th round here. Noskova and Kostyuk have now faced each other twice on the WTA Tour. It's 1-1 between the pair. Kostyuk had earlier emerged victorious in the meeting at 2026 Madrid Open.
Do you know?
Noskova joins Kvitova in elite list
As per Opta, Noskova is the second Czech player in the Open Era to reach her maiden women's singles Grand Slam final at the Championships after Petra Kvitova in 2011.
Final
Key records made heading into the final
Two players representing the same nation (Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova) will face each other in the women's singles final in Wimbledon for the first time since 2009 (Serena and Venus Williams). Meanwhile, this will also be the first women's singles final at Wimbledon between two players who have won lead-up events on grass at WTA level since 1990 (Martina Navratilova and Zina Garrison).
Information
Noskova 'can play with the best players'
"For me, (the plan) is always just to focus on myself and to focus on my game," Noskova said in her on-court interview. "When I play my best, I know that I can play with the best players in the world and have a great result, which is a final at a Grand Slam, I guess."