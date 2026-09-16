3 records that define Harry Brook's all-format prowess
What's the story
Harry Brook led England to an incredible 119-run win over Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. He smashed a record-breaking 114* (49), propelling the hosts to 254/4 in 20 overs. Brook, the third Englishman to score multiple T20I centuries, has been the side's mainstay batter across formats. Here are the three records that define Harry Brook's all-format prowess
#1
Not stopping at a solitary ton
Let's start with the one he just bagged!
In Southampton, Brook became only the third Englishman to record multiple T20I tons, joining Jos Buttler and Phil Salt.
Brook also became the third Englishman with a T20I hundred versus Sri Lanka, after Alex Hales and Buttler.
Notably, Brook now has multiple centuries in each of the three formats.
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Striking hard in ODIs
Brook has two 130-plus scores as England's ODI captain: 136* vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, 2026, and 135 vs New Zealand, Mount Maunganui, 2025. And both of them came at a strike rate of 130-plus (206.06 and 133.66, respectively).
#3
Triple-centurion in Tests
In October 2024, Brook entered the record books with an incredible triple-century in Tests.
The English batter smashed a brilliant 317 off 322 balls (29 fours and 3 sixes) in the first Test against Pakistan in Karachi.
Brook completed his triple-ton off just 310 balls. Only India's Virender Sehwag (278) has reached the milestone faster.
Brook became England's sixth triple-centurion in Tests.