Unbeaten Novak Djokovic reaches seventh China Open final: Key stats
What's the story
Serbian ace Novak Djokovic continued his unbeaten run at the China Open, reaching his record-extending seventh final. Djokovic was leading 7-5, 5-3 in his semi-final against Daniil Medvedev before receiving a walkover. The Serb, who notched up his 33rd win, will face Alex de Minaur in the final. He surpassed Rafael Nadal for the best start by a men's singles player at a single event in the Open Era.
Achievement
33 wins at China Open
Djokovic's unbeaten streak at the China Open has now stretched to 33 matches, breaking Nadal's previous record of 31 consecutive wins at Roland Garros.
Nadal had a stellar career at the French Open, winning the prestigious clay-court title a record 14 times with an impressive overall record of 112-4.
However, it was his unbeaten start of 31 matches that Djokovic has now bettered in Beijing.
Run
Seventh China Open final
Djokovic's unbeaten run at the China Open comes after a long absence from the tournament since 2015.
The Serbian star is a record six-time champion in Beijing and had won all of his previous 29 matches at this event.
Djokovic defeated Nuno Borges and Yunchaokete Bu before overcoming Alexander Zverev in a tense quarter-final.
Djokovic is now in his seventh China Open final.
Information
Djokovic to face de Minaur
As mentioned, Djokovic will face Alex de Minaur in the 2026 China Open final. The latter received a walkover from Hubert Hurkacz in the semi-final after leading 6-4, 3-2. Notably, Djokovic has a 3-1 lead over de Minaur in the ATP head-to-head series.