SA's Nqobani Mokoena shines on T20I debut as NZ crumble

In a stunning debut, South African pacer Nqobani Mokoena delivered a brilliant spell in his maiden international assignment. The 19-year-old took three wickets for just 26 runs in the opening T20I against New Zealand in Mount Manganui. His performance was instrumental in bowling out the Black Caps for a mere 91 runs. Mokoena's best came during his second spell when he dismissed Jimmy Neesham and Zak Foulkes in the same over.

Spell A fine effort from Mokoena The brilliance of SA's new-ball pacers had reduced the hosts to 36/5 in the powerplay. Mokoena made his first strike in the 13th over, where he dismissed Neesham with a slower ball. Notably, Neesham, who made 26, was the only NZ player to score over 20. Later in the same over, Mokoena got the better of Foulkes (1). In the following over, the youngster trapped all-rounder Cole McConchie, who made 15 runs, to wrap up the NZ innings.

Stats Mokoena owns 17 T20 caps Mokoena, who claimed 3/26 from 3.3 overs on his international debut, now has 19 wickets from 17 T20 matches. He averages 28-plus as his economy rate is above 9.5. Mokoena's maiden SA call-up came after a stellar campaign for Paarl Royals in SA20 2025-26. With 13 wickets from 10 matches at 23.69, the young sensation finished the season as the joint-third-highest wicket-taker.

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